The share price of Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) rose to $1.17 per share on Thursday from $1.01. While Charles & Colvard Ltd. has overperformed by 15.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTHR fell by -28.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.64 to $0.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.76% in the last 200 days.

On March 04, 2008, Merriman Curhan Ford Upgraded Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) to Buy. A report published by Northland Securities on February 22, 2008, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for CTHR. Northland Securities also Downgraded CTHR shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 24, 2007. B. Riley & Co Initiated an Buy rating on August 06, 2007, and assigned a price target of $8. Northland Securities resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for CTHR, as published in its report on July 24, 2007. Northland Securities’s report from June 14, 2007 suggests a price prediction of $8 for CTHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Merriman Curhan Ford also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Charles & Colvard Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CTHR is recording an average volume of 110.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.83%, with a gain of 31.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.10, showing decline from the present price of $1.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Charles & Colvard Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CTHR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CTHR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Punch & Associates Investment Man’s position in CTHR has decreased by -1.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,882,546 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.6 million, following the sale of -37,199 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in CTHR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.93%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -107,200 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,439,368.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 274 position in CTHR. Meros Investment Management L.P. purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 51.66%, now holding 0.98 million shares worth $0.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its CTHR holdings by -4.70% and now holds 0.62 million CTHR shares valued at $0.53 million with the lessened 30491.0 shares during the period. CTHR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.30% at present.