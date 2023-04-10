Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) marked $0.43 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $0.43. While Cenntro Electric Group Limited has underperformed by -0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CENN fell by -79.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.27 to $0.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.19% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -39.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.72M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CENN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.74%, with a loss of -6.60% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cenntro Electric Group Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CENN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CENN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CENN has increased by 4.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,649,644 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.69 million, following the purchase of 397,244 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CENN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 24.84%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 875,799 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,400,987.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 196,172 position in CENN. Northern Trust Investments, Inc. purchased an additional 12507.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.05%, now holding 1.2 million shares worth $0.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Mana increased its CENN holdings by 68.26% and now holds 0.68 million CENN shares valued at $0.37 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. CENN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.30% at present.