As of Thursday, Aemetis Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMTX) stock closed at $2.03, down from $2.13 the previous day. While Aemetis Inc. has underperformed by -4.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMTX fell by -83.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.78 to $2.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.03% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 28, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) recommending Underweight. A report published by UBS on December 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for AMTX. Truist also Downgraded AMTX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 09, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on November 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $35. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AMTX, as published in its report on July 15, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from March 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $35 for AMTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Aemetis Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 67.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMTX is recording 583.12K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.41%, with a loss of -5.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.04, showing growth from the present price of $2.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aemetis Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AMTX has decreased by -21.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,080,746 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.43 million, following the sale of -556,750 additional shares during the last quarter. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co made another decreased to its shares in AMTX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,043,443.

During the first quarter, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC subtracted a -11,592 position in AMTX. AllianceBernstein LP sold an additional -0.5 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -22.50%, now holding 1.72 million shares worth $6.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its AMTX holdings by 7.75% and now holds 1.48 million AMTX shares valued at $5.3 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. AMTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.50% at present.