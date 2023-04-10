As of Thursday, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSSE) stock closed at $1.99, up from $1.69 the previous day. While Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. has overperformed by 17.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSSE fell by -82.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.89 to $1.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -70.49% in the last 200 days.

On October 01, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on July 21, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CSSE. B. Riley Securities also rated CSSE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $62 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 25, 2021. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on May 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $50. Alliance Global Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CSSE, as published in its report on March 08, 2021. Craig Hallum’s report from October 26, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $25 for CSSE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 215.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -134.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CSSE is recording 243.24K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 22.83%, with a loss of -37.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.06, showing growth from the present price of $1.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSSE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CSSE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CSSE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Granahan Investment Management, L’s position in CSSE has increased by 7.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,379,179 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.05 million, following the purchase of 91,214 additional shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP made another increased to its shares in CSSE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 35.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 207,368 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 788,201.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 170 position in CSSE. G2 Investment Partners Management sold an additional 94958.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -27.37%, now holding 0.25 million shares worth $1.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Potomac Capital Management, Inc. increased its CSSE holdings by 93.70% and now holds 0.18 million CSSE shares valued at $0.78 million with the added 86200.0 shares during the period. CSSE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.50% at present.