East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) marked $53.02 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $51.06. While East West Bancorp Inc. has overperformed by 3.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EWBC fell by -31.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $85.05 to $33.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.32% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for EWBC. Wedbush also Downgraded EWBC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 30, 2022. Wells Fargo October 07, 2021d the rating to Overweight on October 07, 2021, and set its price target from $80 to $95. Keefe Bruyette September 07, 2021d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for EWBC, as published in its report on September 07, 2021. Compass Point’s report from August 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $86 for EWBC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

EWBC currently pays a dividend of $1.92 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 80.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of East West Bancorp Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 1.52M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EWBC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.17%, with a loss of -3.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $72.64, showing growth from the present price of $53.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EWBC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze East West Bancorp Inc. Shares?

The USA based company East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Diversified. When comparing East West Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 56.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EWBC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EWBC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EWBC has increased by 4.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,471,823 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.1 billion, following the purchase of 566,962 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in EWBC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,840 additional shares for a total stake of worth $929.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,194,615.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 639,989 position in EWBC. Boston Partners Global Investors, purchased an additional 93530.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.58%, now holding 6.01 million shares worth $458.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its EWBC holdings by -5.40% and now holds 5.48 million EWBC shares valued at $417.85 million with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. EWBC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.10% at present.