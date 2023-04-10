Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) closed Thursday at $0.52 per share, down from $0.54 a day earlier. While Enservco Corporation has underperformed by -2.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENSV fell by -77.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.85 to $0.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -66.71% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On November 13, 2015, Northland Capital Reiterated Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) to Outperform. A report published by Northland Capital on March 19, 2015, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ENSV. Northland Capital also rated ENSV shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 08, 2014.

Analysis of Enservco Corporation (ENSV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Enservco Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -129.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ENSV is recording an average volume of 378.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.85%, with a gain of 14.25% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Enservco Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its ENSV holdings by -0.26% and now holds 0.11 million ENSV shares valued at $64929.0 with the lessened 290.0 shares during the period. ENSV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.10% at present.