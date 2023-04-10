In Thursday’s session, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) marked $2.33 per share, up from $2.24 in the previous session. While Cipher Mining Inc. has overperformed by 4.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CIFR fell by -36.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.64 to $0.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 65.59% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on February 21, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CIFR. H.C. Wainwright also Upgraded CIFR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 07, 2023. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Neutral rating on October 10, 2022, and assigned a price target of $1.50.

Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CIFR has an average volume of 1.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.72%, with a gain of 11.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.90, showing growth from the present price of $2.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIFR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cipher Mining Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CIFR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CIFR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CIFR has increased by 0.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,961,949 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.5 million, following the purchase of 14,753 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CIFR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.19%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -75,991 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,735,818.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC subtracted a -40,492 position in CIFR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 24589.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.41%, now holding 0.7 million shares worth $1.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its CIFR holdings by 1,738.18% and now holds 0.65 million CIFR shares valued at $0.98 million with the added 0.61 million shares during the period. CIFR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.10% at present.