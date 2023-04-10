A share of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) closed at $0.67 per share on Thursday, down from $0.69 day before. While Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. has underperformed by -2.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSHA fell by -89.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.72 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -71.62% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 01, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) to Hold. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TSHA. Goldman also Downgraded TSHA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 09, 2022. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on March 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $26. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for TSHA, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. SMBC Nikko’s report from February 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for TSHA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -695.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TSHA is registering an average volume of 557.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.76%, with a loss of -7.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.77, showing growth from the present price of $0.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TSHA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TSHA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in TSHA has decreased by -2.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,204,922 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.24 million, following the sale of -80,861 additional shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in TSHA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 86.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,388,943 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,999,765.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 484,864 position in TSHA. Tybourne Capital Management purchased an additional 1.0 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 200.00%, now holding 1.5 million shares worth $1.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invus Public Equities Advisors LL increased its TSHA holdings by 38.43% and now holds 1.44 million TSHA shares valued at $1.46 million with the added 0.4 million shares during the period. TSHA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.20% at present.