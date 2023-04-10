Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) marked $14.74 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $14.87. While Sunnova Energy International Inc. has underperformed by -0.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NOVA fell by -39.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.47 to $12.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.19% in the last 200 days.

On April 03, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) recommending Overweight. A report published by Scotiabank on March 02, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for NOVA. Wells Fargo also Upgraded NOVA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2023. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on December 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $26. Janney initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NOVA, as published in its report on December 01, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from November 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $36 for NOVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 200.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.91M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NOVA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.31%, with a gain of 2.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.48, showing growth from the present price of $14.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NOVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sunnova Energy International Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NOVA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NOVA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L’s position in NOVA has increased by 19.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,761,024 shares of the stock, with a value of $209.11 million, following the purchase of 1,957,726 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NOVA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.44%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 134,952 additional shares for a total stake of worth $169.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,505,754.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -360,012 position in NOVA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.54%, now holding 5.32 million shares worth $94.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its NOVA holdings by 10.92% and now holds 4.22 million NOVA shares valued at $75.06 million with the added 0.42 million shares during the period.