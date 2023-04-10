A share of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) closed at $1.78 per share on Thursday, up from $1.68 day before. While Atai Life Sciences N.V. has overperformed by 5.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATAI fell by -64.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.44 to $1.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.01% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on November 30, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ATAI. ROTH Capital also rated ATAI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 11, 2021. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on October 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ATAI, as published in its report on September 01, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from July 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $19 for ATAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -83.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ATAI is registering an average volume of 1.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.35%, with a gain of 11.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.88, showing growth from the present price of $1.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atai Life Sciences N.V. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATAI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATAI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in ATAI has decreased by -7.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,663,340 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.51 million, following the sale of -475,574 additional shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in ATAI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 33.66%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 412,459 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,637,960.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem added a 94,651 position in ATAI. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 29.92%, now holding 1.43 million shares worth $2.4 million. ATAI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.00% at present.