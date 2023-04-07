A share of Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) closed at $3.38 per share on Thursday, up from $3.27 day before. While Cue Biopharma Inc. has overperformed by 3.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CUE fell by -41.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.08 to $2.18, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.51% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On November 21, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) recommending Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on January 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CUE. Craig Hallum also rated CUE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 03, 2022. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on November 24, 2020, and assigned a price target of $30. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CUE, as published in its report on April 09, 2020. BTIG Research’s report from January 28, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $26 for CUE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -97.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Cue Biopharma Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -88.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CUE is registering an average volume of 141.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.24%, with a loss of -4.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.33, showing growth from the present price of $3.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CUE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cue Biopharma Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CUE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CUE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Slate Path Capital LP’s position in CUE has increased by 61.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,402,455 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.73 million, following the purchase of 918,836 additional shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP made another increased to its shares in CUE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 294,937 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,840,510.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 6,611 position in CUE. Bleichroeder LP purchased an additional 0.31 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 55.19%, now holding 0.86 million shares worth $2.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CUE holdings by -0.66% and now holds 0.6 million CUE shares valued at $1.69 million with the lessened 3996.0 shares during the period. CUE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.40% at present.