Ambipar Emergency Response (AMEX:AMBI) marked $8.28 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $8.84. While Ambipar Emergency Response has underperformed by -6.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBI fell by -16.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.50 to $5.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.71% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 59.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ambipar Emergency Response’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 519.24K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMBI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 45.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.33%, with a loss of -2.01% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ambipar Emergency Response Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

