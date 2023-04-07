Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) closed Thursday at $0.40 per share, up from $0.39 a day earlier. While Venator Materials PLC has overperformed by 2.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNTR fell by -76.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.78 to $0.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.72% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2022, UBS Downgraded Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) to Sell. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on September 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for VNTR. BofA Securities also Downgraded VNTR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 22, 2022. BofA Securities November 30, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VNTR, as published in its report on November 30, 2020. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -31.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Venator Materials PLC’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VNTR is recording an average volume of 314.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.51%, with a gain of 2.07% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Venator Materials PLC Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VNTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VNTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AMISTA investicní spolecnost, a.s’s position in VNTR has increased by 34.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,666,123 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.04 million, following the purchase of 3,721,199 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 994,490 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 994,490.

During the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC added a 465,166 position in VNTR. Monaco Asset Management SAM sold an additional -0.26 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -21.28%, now holding 0.95 million shares worth $0.45 million. VNTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.10% at present.