As of Thursday, TuanChe Limited’s (NASDAQ:TC) stock closed at $0.67, up from $0.58 the previous day. While TuanChe Limited has overperformed by 15.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TC fell by -67.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.74 to $0.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -71.99% in the last 200 days.

On May 21, 2019, Maxim Group started tracking TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on February 05, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TC.

Analysis of TuanChe Limited (TC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of TuanChe Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -64.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TC is recording 53.06K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.95%, with a gain of 13.56% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze TuanChe Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 2,429,370 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.41 million, following the purchase of 2,429,370 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 150,263 additional shares for a total stake of worth $87153.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 150,263.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 9,500 position in TC. UBS Securities LLC purchased an additional 13181.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 372.45%, now holding 16720.0 shares worth $9698.0. TC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.40% at present.