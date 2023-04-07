T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) closed Thursday at $0.44 per share, up from $0.43 a day earlier. While T2 Biosystems Inc. has overperformed by 2.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTOO fell by -98.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.75 to $0.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -87.19% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On January 27, 2021, Alliance Global Partners Downgraded T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) to Neutral. A report published by BTIG Research on October 08, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TTOO. Janney July 31, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TTOO, as published in its report on July 31, 2019. Alliance Global Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of T2 Biosystems Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 225.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TTOO is recording an average volume of 676.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.81%, with a loss of -4.35% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze T2 Biosystems Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTOO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTOO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TTOO has decreased by -3.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 174,081 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.11 million, following the sale of -6,385 additional shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC made another increased to its shares in TTOO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4,900.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 110,937 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69619.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 113,201.

During the first quarter, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp added a 49,542 position in TTOO. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 55.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.11%, now holding 51277.0 shares worth $31535.0. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its TTOO holdings by 19.09% and now holds 36635.0 TTOO shares valued at $22531.0 with the added 5872.0 shares during the period. TTOO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.80% at present.