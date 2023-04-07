The share price of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) rose to $0.44 per share on Thursday from $0.43. While Acasti Pharma Inc. has overperformed by 2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACST fell by -65.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.26 to $0.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.89% in the last 200 days.

On September 01, 2020, Oppenheimer Downgraded Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) to Perform. A report published by B. Riley FBR on July 06, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ACST. B. Riley FBR Initiated an Buy rating on August 29, 2019, and assigned a price target of $7.75. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ACST, as published in its report on July 18, 2019. H.C. Wainwright’s report from June 26, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $6 for ACST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ACST is recording an average volume of 104.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.36%, with a loss of -1.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Acasti Pharma Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. National Bank Financial, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 458.80%.

ACST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.11% at present.