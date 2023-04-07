In Thursday’s session, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) marked $0.58 per share, up from $0.50 in the previous session. While Synlogic Inc. has overperformed by 15.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SYBX fell by -74.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.41 to $0.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.52% in the last 200 days.

On November 24, 2021, Oppenheimer Upgraded Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) to Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on August 21, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for SYBX. Jefferies also rated SYBX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 30, 2019. Chardan Capital Markets Initiated an Buy rating on December 13, 2018, and assigned a price target of $20. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SYBX, as published in its report on March 19, 2018. Piper Jaffray’s report from January 29, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $16 for SYBX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -83.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Synlogic Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SYBX has an average volume of 141.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.87%, with a loss of -13.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.12, showing growth from the present price of $0.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SYBX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Synlogic Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SYBX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SYBX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in SYBX has increased by 0.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,577,970 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.4 million, following the purchase of 43,600 additional shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group LP made another decreased to its shares in SYBX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -26.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -991,613 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,702,063.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS O’Connor LLC increased its SYBX holdings by 36.41% and now holds 0.64 million SYBX shares valued at $0.44 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. SYBX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.10% at present.