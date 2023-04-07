In Thursday’s session, Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) marked $1.26 per share, down from $1.41 in the previous session. While Surgalign Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -10.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRGA fell by -85.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.85 to $1.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.87% in the last 200 days.

On September 28, 2021, Craig Hallum Downgraded Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) to Hold. A report published by BTIG Research on February 03, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SRGA. Piper Sandler also rated SRGA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 02, 2021.

Analysis of Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SRGA has an average volume of 57.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.44%, with a loss of -24.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRGA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surgalign Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SRGA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SRGA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 781,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.34 million, following the purchase of 781,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Western International Securities, made another increased to its shares in SRGA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 77.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 142,561 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 327,309.

At the end of the first quarter, HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its SRGA holdings by -31.41% and now holds 58232.0 SRGA shares valued at $99577.0 with the lessened 26665.0 shares during the period. SRGA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.90% at present.