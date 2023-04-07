Within its last year performance, SPRU fell by -56.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.92 to $0.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.26% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 161.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SPRU has an average volume of 503.02K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.08%, with a gain of 2.96% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Spruce Power Holding Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPRU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPRU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SPRU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.15%.

At the end of the first quarter, J. Goldman & Co. LP increased its SPRU holdings by 992.40% and now holds 1.65 million SPRU shares valued at $1.59 million with the added 1.5 million shares during the period. SPRU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.20% at present.