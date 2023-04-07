As of Thursday, Sharps Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STSS) stock closed at $1.22, up from $1.16 the previous day. While Sharps Technology Inc. has overperformed by 5.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

One of the most important indicators of Sharps Technology Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and STSS is recording 175.03K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.46%, with a gain of 1.67% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Sharps Technology Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STSS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STSS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Perkins Capital Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in STSS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.76%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -4,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79845.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 65,500.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -12,266 position in STSS. UBS Securities LLC sold an additional 1734.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -53.17%, now holding 1527.0 shares worth $1861.0. At the end of the first quarter, Tower Research Capital LLC decreased its STSS holdings by -76.00% and now holds 108.0 STSS shares valued at $132.0 with the lessened 342.0 shares during the period. STSS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.80% at present.