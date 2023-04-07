A share of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) closed at $0.71 per share on Thursday, up from $0.71 day before. While Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STSA fell by -81.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.08 to $0.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -77.62% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On October 10, 2022, SVB Leerink Upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) to Outperform. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on August 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for STSA. Mizuho also Upgraded STSA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 22, 2021. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on April 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $6.50. Credit Suisse March 02, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for STSA, as published in its report on March 02, 2021. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -102.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and STSA is registering an average volume of 155.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.40%, with a loss of -0.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STSA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STSA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STSA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 6,440,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.06 million, following the purchase of 6,440,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,914,252.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 11,127 position in STSA. Driehaus Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.9 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -52.34%, now holding 0.82 million shares worth $0.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its STSA holdings by 113.69% and now holds 0.41 million STSA shares valued at $0.38 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. STSA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.40% at present.