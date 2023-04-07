In Thursday’s session, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) marked $5.11 per share, up from $4.50 in the previous session. While Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 13.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LBPH fell by -12.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.23 to $2.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.77% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On April 07, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LBPH) recommending Outperform. A report published by Guggenheim on April 06, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LBPH. Citigroup also rated LBPH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 06, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on April 06, 2021, and assigned a price target of $32.

Analysis of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LBPH has an average volume of 30.69K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.95%, with a gain of 32.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LBPH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LBPH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LBPH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. HBM Partners AG made another increased to its shares in LBPH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 17,579 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,345,009.

At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its LBPH holdings by 23.94% and now holds 1.1 million LBPH shares valued at $5.59 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. LBPH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.70% at present.