The share price of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) rose to $3.55 per share on Thursday from $3.50. While Oportun Financial Corporation has overperformed by 1.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPRT fell by -75.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.42 to $2.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.51% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 14, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Barclays on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for OPRT. Loop Capital also rated OPRT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 14, 2022. JP Morgan January 19, 2022d the rating to Overweight on January 19, 2022, and set its price target from $27 to $23. JP Morgan January 17, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OPRT, as published in its report on January 17, 2020.

Analysis of Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Oportun Financial Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OPRT is recording an average volume of 465.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.45%, with a loss of -9.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oportun Financial Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OPRT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OPRT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Ellington Management Group LLC’s position in OPRT has increased by 301.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,725,702 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.46 million, following the purchase of 2,047,164 additional shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment made another decreased to its shares in OPRT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.47%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -301,010 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,112,942.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -10,387 position in OPRT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 64141.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.78%, now holding 1.41 million shares worth $8.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its OPRT holdings by 78.75% and now holds 1.15 million OPRT shares valued at $6.95 million with the added 0.51 million shares during the period. OPRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.10% at present.