A share of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) closed at $0.32 per share on Thursday, up from $0.32 day before. While Lipocine Inc. has overperformed by 0.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPCN fell by -75.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.30 to $0.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.89% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On June 24, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) recommending Overweight. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on December 10, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for LPCN. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated LPCN shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 12, 2018. Canaccord Genuity January 11, 2018d the rating to Hold on January 11, 2018, and set its price target from $11 to $2. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LPCN, as published in its report on December 08, 2017. H.C. Wainwright’s report from October 07, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $25 for LPCN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Lipocine Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 20.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LPCN is registering an average volume of 174.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.61%, with a loss of -0.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.67, showing growth from the present price of $0.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPCN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lipocine Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPCN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPCN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LPCN has increased by 0.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,770,551 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.7 million, following the purchase of 2,016 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in LPCN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.25%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -147,631 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,447,948.

During the first quarter, Wealth Effects LLC subtracted a -37,000 position in LPCN. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 2016.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.24%, now holding 0.83 million shares worth $0.37 million. LPCN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.30% at present.