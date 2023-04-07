Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) marked $0.44 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $0.44. While Jupiter Wellness Inc. has underperformed by -0.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JUPW fell by -58.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.64 to $0.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.16% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 128.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -199.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 275.63K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for JUPW stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.27%, with a loss of -0.64% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Jupiter Wellness Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JUPW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JUPW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in JUPW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.05%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 218 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 415,323.

At the end of the first quarter, Kepos Capital LP decreased its JUPW holdings by -68.38% and now holds 79059.0 JUPW shares valued at $36762.0 with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period. JUPW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.40% at present.