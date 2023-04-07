In Thursday’s session, Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) marked $1.27 per share, up from $1.23 in the previous session. While Iveda Solutions Inc. has overperformed by 3.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IVDA fell by -58.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.87 to $0.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.89% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 250.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Iveda Solutions Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IVDA has an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.04%, with a gain of 5.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IVDA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Iveda Solutions Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IVDA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IVDA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s position in IVDA has increased by 65.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 211,400 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.23 million, following the purchase of 83,848 additional shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in IVDA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -70.19%.

IVDA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.10% at present.