Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) marked $1.39 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $1.45. While Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -4.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH)

In order to gain a clear picture of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -103.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 449.27K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SHPH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.25%, with a gain of 11.20% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SHPH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SHPH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Millennium Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in SHPH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -29.93%.

At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its SHPH holdings by -8.48% and now holds 15603.0 SHPH shares valued at $29334.0 with the lessened 1445.0 shares during the period. SHPH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.70% at present.