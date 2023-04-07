As of Thursday, ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock closed at $0.90, up from $0.82 the previous day. While ClearSign Technologies Corporation has overperformed by 9.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLIR fell by -45.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.68 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.06% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CLIR is recording 26.70K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.25%, with a gain of 7.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLIR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ClearSign Technologies Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CLIR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CLIR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CLIR has decreased by -0.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,054,233 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.85 million, following the sale of -2,783 additional shares during the last quarter. Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CLIR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -29.27%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -140,617 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 339,853.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -799 position in CLIR. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 649.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.25%, now holding 0.26 million shares worth $0.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, Pate Capital Management LLC increased its CLIR holdings by 42.86% and now holds 0.15 million CLIR shares valued at $0.12 million with the added 45000.0 shares during the period. CLIR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.00% at present.