Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) closed Thursday at $10.01 per share, up from $9.90 a day earlier. While Celcuity Inc. has overperformed by 1.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CELC rose by 6.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.40 to $4.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.38% in the last 200 days.

On October 08, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELC) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on September 07, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CELC. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on July 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $50. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for CELC, as published in its report on January 28, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from December 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $14 for CELC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Celcuity Inc. (CELC)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Celcuity Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 25.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CELC is recording an average volume of 69.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.69%, with a loss of -3.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.67, showing growth from the present price of $10.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CELC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celcuity Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CELC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CELC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,400,001 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.49 million, following the purchase of 1,400,001 additional shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP made another increased to its shares in CELC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 44.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 407,488 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,327,952.

During the first quarter, Soleus Capital Management LP added a 766,316 position in CELC. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 52046.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.36%, now holding 1.02 million shares worth $12.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its CELC holdings by -1.50% and now holds 0.73 million CELC shares valued at $8.62 million with the lessened 11154.0 shares during the period. CELC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.90% at present.