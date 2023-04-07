Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) marked $2.78 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $2.89. While Freightos Limited has underperformed by -3.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Freightos Limited (CRGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 92.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Freightos Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 105.21K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CRGO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.43%, with a loss of -21.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Freightos Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRGO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRGO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Glazer Capital LLC’s position in CRGO has increased by 52.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,130,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.97 million, following the purchase of 387,425 additional shares during the last quarter.

CRGO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.20% at present.