As of Thursday, ECARX Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ECX) stock closed at $5.44, down from $5.81 the previous day. While ECARX Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -6.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ECX fell by -44.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.32 to $3.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.37% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ECARX Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ECX is recording 124.32K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.43%, with a gain of 3.03% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze ECARX Holdings Inc. Shares?

The Auto Parts market is dominated by ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) based in the China. When comparing ECARX Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -68.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ECX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ECX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 599,992 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.44 million, following the purchase of 599,992 additional shares during the last quarter. Lumyna Investments Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in ECX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.60%.

ECX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.30% at present.