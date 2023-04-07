A share of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) closed at $10.35 per share on Thursday, up from $9.78 day before. While Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 5.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, THRX fell by -25.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.77 to $4.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.55% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2023, Stifel started tracking Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on December 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for THRX. H.C. Wainwright also rated THRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 30, 2022. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on November 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $24. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for THRX, as published in its report on November 01, 2021. Jefferies’s report from November 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $23 for THRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and THRX is registering an average volume of 262.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.94%, with a gain of 34.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.29, showing growth from the present price of $10.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether THRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in THRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in THRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in THRX has decreased by -47.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,498,355 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.18 million, following the sale of -2,304,180 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in THRX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -67,581 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,313,908.

During the first quarter, Lynx1 Capital Management LP added a 279,296 position in THRX. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.32%, now holding 0.72 million shares worth $6.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its THRX holdings by 2.04% and now holds 0.63 million THRX shares valued at $5.8 million with the added 12529.0 shares during the period. THRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.50% at present.