Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) marked $4.26 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $4.20. While Harvard Bioscience Inc. has overperformed by 1.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HBIO fell by -31.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.49 to $1.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.76% in the last 200 days.

On March 10, 2023, The Benchmark Company Upgraded Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) to Buy. A report published by The Benchmark Company on January 07, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for HBIO. Northland Capital also rated HBIO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 09, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on November 10, 2020, and assigned a price target of $6. Janney July 08, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HBIO, as published in its report on July 08, 2019. Janney’s report from January 24, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $8 for HBIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 86.28K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HBIO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.49%, with a gain of 0.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.23, showing decline from the present price of $4.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HBIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harvard Bioscience Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HBIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HBIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s position in HBIO has increased by 85.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,187,296 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.02 million, following the purchase of 1,472,061 additional shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in HBIO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 200 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,911,500.

During the first quarter, Punch & Associates Investment Man added a 40,568 position in HBIO. AMH Equity Ltd. sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.87%, now holding 2.05 million shares worth $5.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its HBIO holdings by -0.07% and now holds 1.74 million HBIO shares valued at $4.93 million with the lessened 1271.0 shares during the period. HBIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.50% at present.