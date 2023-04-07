A share of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) closed at $7.71 per share on Thursday, up from $7.28 day before. While Rain Oncology Inc. has overperformed by 5.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAIN rose by 50.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.48 to $2.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.24% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2023, SVB Securities started tracking Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) recommending Outperform. Mizuho also rated RAIN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 23, 2023. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for RAIN, as published in its report on April 01, 2022. Goldman’s report from September 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for RAIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN)

Rain Oncology Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -74.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RAIN is registering an average volume of 261.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.29%, with a loss of -12.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.18, showing growth from the present price of $7.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rain Oncology Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RAIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RAIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cormorant Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in RAIN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 28.02%.

At the end of the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP increased its RAIN holdings by 126.25% and now holds 1.52 million RAIN shares valued at $13.63 million with the added 0.85 million shares during the period. RAIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.80% at present.