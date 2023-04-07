The share price of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) rose to $1.59 per share on Thursday from $1.57. While CURO Group Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CURO fell by -87.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.19 to $1.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.89% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On February 24, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) to Underperform. A report published by Janney on November 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CURO. Jefferies also rated CURO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 26, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on December 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $25. Stephens January 06, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for CURO, as published in its report on January 06, 2020. Buckingham Research’s report from August 13, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $19 for CURO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CURO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.44 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -219.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CURO is recording an average volume of 127.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.33%, with a loss of -1.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CURO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CURO Group Holdings Corp. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CURO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CURO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Empyrean Capital Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in CURO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -24.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -618,190 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,900,000.

During the first quarter, Long Focus Capital Management LLC added a 419,516 position in CURO. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 83551.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.39%, now holding 1.22 million shares worth $3.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CURO holdings by -0.21% and now holds 1.17 million CURO shares valued at $3.42 million with the lessened 2443.0 shares during the period. CURO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.20% at present.