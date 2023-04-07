A share of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) closed at $0.40 per share on Thursday, down from $0.40 day before. While Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has underperformed by -1.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FRSX fell by -61.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.03 to $0.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.09% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2018, The Benchmark Company started tracking Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) recommending Speculative Buy.

Analysis of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 407.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FRSX is registering an average volume of 156.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.36%, with a loss of -6.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FRSX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FRSX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FRSX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in FRSX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.81%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79060.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 136,311.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -86,679 position in FRSX. Jane Street Capital LLC sold an additional 49290.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -49.59%, now holding 50113.0 shares worth $29066.0. At the end of the first quarter, Raymond James Financial Services decreased its FRSX holdings by -24.73% and now holds 41294.0 FRSX shares valued at $23951.0 with the lessened 13570.0 shares during the period. FRSX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.26% at present.