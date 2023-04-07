As of Thursday, Wag! Group Co.’s (NASDAQ:PET) stock closed at $2.25, up from $2.21 the previous day. While Wag! Group Co. has overperformed by 1.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PET fell by -76.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.13 to $1.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.11% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ: PET) recommending Outperform. A report published by ROTH Capital on October 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PET. Craig Hallum also rated PET shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 14, 2022. MKM Partners Initiated an Buy rating on October 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $6.

Analysis of Wag! Group Co. (PET)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 110.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Wag! Group Co.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PET is recording 138.69K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.47%, with a loss of -2.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.70, showing growth from the present price of $2.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PET is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wag! Group Co. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PET shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PET appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Corbin Capital Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in PET during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.88%.

At the end of the first quarter, SVB Wealth LLC increased its PET holdings by 114.52% and now holds 0.11 million PET shares valued at $0.23 million with the added 57262.0 shares during the period. PET shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.00% at present.