Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) closed Thursday at $0.21 per share, down from $0.21 a day earlier. While Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has underperformed by -0.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBIO rose by 101.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.40 to $0.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.80% in the last 200 days.

On April 29, 2021, Stephens started tracking Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) recommending Overweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on February 10, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CBIO. Raymond James also rated CBIO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 21, 2020. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on January 04, 2019, and assigned a price target of $24. B. Riley FBR Inc. resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for CBIO, as published in its report on February 12, 2018. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from February 09, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $75 for CBIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CBIO is recording an average volume of 1.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.58%, with a gain of 2.30% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CBIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CBIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CBIO has decreased by -2.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,326,454 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.39 million, following the sale of -37,266 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in CBIO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.78%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 85,716 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,186,986.

During the first quarter, Nantahala Capital Management LLC subtracted a -2,116,680 position in CBIO. Citadel Securities LLC purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 409.57%, now holding 0.31 million shares worth $92580.0. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its CBIO holdings by -0.25% and now holds 0.27 million CBIO shares valued at $81552.0 with the lessened 678.0 shares during the period. CBIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.00% at present.