A share of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) closed at $3.77 per share on Thursday, down from $3.82 day before. While Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -1.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABOS fell by -7.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.97 to $3.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.92% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on June 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ABOS. BofA Securities also Upgraded ABOS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 21, 2022. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on July 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $27. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ABOS, as published in its report on July 26, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from July 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $26 for ABOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 23.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ABOS is registering an average volume of 87.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.21%, with a loss of -7.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.83, showing growth from the present price of $3.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ABOS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ABOS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Deep Track Capital LP made another increased to its shares in ABOS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.58%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors LLC decreased its ABOS holdings by -64.56% and now holds 0.83 million ABOS shares valued at $4.39 million with the lessened -1.52 million shares during the period. ABOS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.20% at present.