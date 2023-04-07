Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) closed Thursday at $3.80 per share, down from $3.95 a day earlier. While Digital Ally Inc. has underperformed by -3.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DGLY fell by -83.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.40 to $3.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.03% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2020, Aegis Capital started tracking Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on November 15, 2017, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DGLY. Maxim Group also rated DGLY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2016. ROTH Capital November 13, 2015d the rating to Neutral on November 13, 2015, and set its price target from $16 to $7. ROTH Capital resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for DGLY, as published in its report on August 10, 2015. H.C. Wainwright’s report from June 18, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $24 for DGLY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 84.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Digital Ally Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DGLY is recording an average volume of 73.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.24%, with a gain of 1.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DGLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Digital Ally Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DGLY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DGLY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DGLY has increased by 159.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 121,401 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.58 million, following the purchase of 74,628 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DGLY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.07%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 63 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 84,655.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC subtracted a -70 position in DGLY. Heights Capital Management, Inc. sold an additional 33704.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -69.42%, now holding 14845.0 shares worth $71404.0. DGLY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.90% at present.