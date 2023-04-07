cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) marked $0.19 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $0.19. While cbdMD Inc. has overperformed by 0.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YCBD fell by -82.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.08 to $0.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.87% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -34.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of cbdMD Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 218.05K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for YCBD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.41%, with a loss of -3.06% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze cbdMD Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YCBD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YCBD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in YCBD has increased by 0.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,289,404 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.31 million, following the purchase of 859 additional shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC made another increased to its shares in YCBD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 36.31%.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its YCBD holdings by -0.94% and now holds 0.65 million YCBD shares valued at $0.16 million with the lessened 6136.0 shares during the period. YCBD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.50% at present.