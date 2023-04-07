The share price of Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) rose to $0.83 per share on Thursday from $0.80. While Genprex Inc. has overperformed by 3.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNPX fell by -61.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.67 to $0.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.82% in the last 200 days.

On January 26, 2021, National Securities started tracking Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) recommending Buy. A report published by Noble Capital Markets on April 29, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GNPX.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GNPX is recording an average volume of 366.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.35%, with a loss of -8.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genprex Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GNPX has increased by 0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,812,966 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.32 million, following the purchase of 1,043 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in GNPX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.73%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -4,110 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 555,623.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC subtracted a -8,520 position in GNPX. UBS Financial Services, Inc. sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -40.75%, now holding 0.16 million shares worth $0.21 million. GNPX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.50% at present.