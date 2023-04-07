A share of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) closed at $1.86 per share on Thursday, up from $1.82 day before. While Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. has overperformed by 2.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADD fell by -80.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.35 to $0.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.12% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD)

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -127.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ADD is registering an average volume of 211.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.91%, with a gain of 2.76% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Two Sigma Investments LP’s position in ADD has increased by 78.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 32,006 shares of the stock, with a value of $61131.0, following the purchase of 14,072 additional shares during the last quarter.

ADD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.00% at present.