Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) marked $4.45 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $4.30. While Anixa Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 3.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANIX rose by 60.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.25 to $2.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.01% in the last 200 days.

On December 23, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on April 12, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ANIX.

Analysis of Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 22.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 54.73K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ANIX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.38%, with a gain of 1.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.50, showing growth from the present price of $4.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Anixa Biosciences Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ANIX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ANIX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ANIX has increased by 0.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,296,413 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.73 million, following the purchase of 7,144 additional shares during the last quarter. UBS Financial Services, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ANIX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,029 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 616,339.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 192,618 position in ANIX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 3626.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.34%, now holding 0.27 million shares worth $1.21 million. ANIX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.40% at present.