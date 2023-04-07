In Thursday’s session, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) marked $0.62 per share, down from $0.62 in the previous session. While AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACRX fell by -89.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.60 to $0.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -80.96% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2020, Credit Suisse Downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) to Underperform. A report published by Credit Suisse on November 11, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ACRX. B. Riley FBR initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ACRX, as published in its report on April 24, 2019. Credit Suisse’s report from February 15, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $7 for ACRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -72.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ACRX has an average volume of 241.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.63%, with a loss of -12.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $80.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 367,102 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.52 million, following the purchase of 367,102 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 316,460.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 126 position in ACRX. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 903.96%, now holding 0.2 million shares worth $0.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ACRX holdings by 0.90% and now holds 97044.0 ACRX shares valued at $0.14 million with the added 869.0 shares during the period. ACRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.40% at present.