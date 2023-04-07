The share price of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) rose to $26.20 per share on Thursday from $24.18. While Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has overperformed by 8.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On March 17, 2023, Citigroup started tracking Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on December 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ATAT.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ATAT is recording an average volume of 219.14K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.75%, with a gain of 11.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.16, showing growth from the present price of $26.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 608,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.07 million, following the purchase of 608,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

ATAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.28% at present.