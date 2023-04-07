The share price of Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) rose to $8.12 per share on Thursday from $8.08. While Amprius Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On December 02, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on October 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AMPX.

Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 600.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Amprius Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMPX is recording an average volume of 186.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.92%, with a loss of -5.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amprius Technologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 81.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC’s position in AMPX has increased by 1.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,029,427 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.52 million, following the purchase of 13,098 additional shares during the last quarter.

AMPX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.60% at present.