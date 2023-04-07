The share price of Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) fell to $0.38 per share on Thursday from $0.39. While Aethlon Medical Inc. has underperformed by -2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEMD fell by -72.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.46 to $0.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.55% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

To gain a thorough understanding of Aethlon Medical Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -71.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AEMD is recording an average volume of 994.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a gain of 0.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.38, showing growth from the present price of $0.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AEMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aethlon Medical Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AEMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AEMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AEMD has decreased by -81.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 196,421 shares of the stock, with a value of $95657.0, following the sale of -849,287 additional shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in AEMD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -368 additional shares for a total stake of worth $82511.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 169,427.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its AEMD holdings by 61.38% and now holds 0.1 million AEMD shares valued at $48992.0 with the added 38264.0 shares during the period. AEMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.80% at present.