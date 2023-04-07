Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (AMEX:TPHS) closed Thursday at $0.46 per share, up from $0.45 a day earlier. While Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TPHS fell by -77.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.89 to $0.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.05% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -57.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TPHS is recording an average volume of 12.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.85%, with a loss of -5.10% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Trinity Place Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TPHS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TPHS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. MFP Investors LLC’s position in TPHS has increased by 0.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,232,617 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.94 million, following the purchase of 71,116 additional shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in TPHS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -185,237 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,127,785.

During the first quarter, Kahn Brothers Advisors LLC added a 38,383 position in TPHS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 208.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.02%, now holding 1.09 million shares worth $0.93 million. TPHS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.40% at present.