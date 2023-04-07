As of Thursday, Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock closed at $4.31, down from $4.40 the previous day. While Flux Power Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLUX rose by 56.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.50 to $1.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.18% in the last 200 days.

On February 04, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) recommending Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on October 12, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FLUX.

Analysis of Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 123.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Flux Power Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -77.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FLUX is recording 68.80K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.27%, with a loss of -10.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLUX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Flux Power Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLUX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLUX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s position in FLUX has increased by 3.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,099,274 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.11 million, following the purchase of 100,309 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 945,214.

During the first quarter, Toroso Investments LLC added a 50,826 position in FLUX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 219.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.06%, now holding 0.37 million shares worth $2.54 million. FLUX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.50% at present.